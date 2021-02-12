UK Variant of SARS COVID-19 identified on St. Martin and Guadeloupe. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The ARS of Guadeloupe and St. Martin announced that the UK variant has been identified on St. Martin and Guadeloupe. A press release from the ARS states that five cases of the UK variant have been identified in Guadeloupe while four were identified on St. Martin.

These are essentially young people, health authorities said. Samples had been sent to the National Reference Center for further analysis. Nine had the English variant characteristics.

As foreseen in the procedure, ongoing contact tracing has been strengthened and investigations looking for expanded risk contacts around these people detected positive.

