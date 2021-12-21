UN Appoints Xyrah Wheatley of BVI to Youth Advisory Group for Barbados & Eastern Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

TORTOLA BVI:--- The United Nations (UN) has appointed Ms. Xyrah Wheatley of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to serve on the Youth Advisory Group for the UN Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. As a member of the UN Youth Advisory Group, Ms. Wheatley will, among other things:

• Serve as a UN Youth Advocate in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to promote youth interests and involvement in sustainable development at national and regional levels.

• Contribute to development and implementation of the United Nations Subregional Team (UNST) Youth Development Strategy for Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean.

