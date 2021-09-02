UN REAFFIRMS BVI CONSTITUIONAL POSITION AND RIGHT TO SELF-GOVERNANCE. | SMN NEWS

Deputy Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley has welcomed the conclusions and recommendations of the United Nations (UN) Committee of 24’s (C-24) regional seminar on decolonization held in Saint John Parish, Dominica from 25th – 27th August 2021, which he attended on behalf of Premier and Minister of Finance Hon. Andrew A. Fahie.

According to Hon. Wheatley, “The UN via the C-24 has again reaffirmed the right of the people of the British Virgin Islands to self-determination and for self-governance in the Territory to be upheld. They have clearly called on the Administering Power, the United Kingdom (UK), to respect the ...



