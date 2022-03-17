Unacceptable Treatment of Tax-Payers. | SMN NEWS

~Visitors Experience at Government Buildings Deserves Much Improvement”~

Gracita Arrindell states: “intolerable experience of hundreds of citizens who visited the Government building especially in Philipsburg the past weeks to pay for and or collect their vehicle number plates is no way to treat our citizens. In fact, it is plainly unacceptable under any such circumstances. Government is fully aware or ought to be aware of the increase in vehicular traffic on our island including quads, motorbikes, rentals etc. With this available information Government takes proactive measures and seamlessly collects respective taxes and distribute similarly respective stickers”.

“Why allow or tolerate ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39937-unacceptable-treatment-of-tax-payers.html