Unauthorized use of KPSM logo can have legal consequences. | SMN NEWS

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is aware of the unauthorized use of its logo in a short film circulating via social media and shared via messaging apps.

The logo of the Police Force is an official instrument of law enforcement thus is use carries certain restrictions.

KPSM warns against the use of its logo and other symbols of its ranks by unauthorized parties.

Additionally, KPSM condemns the callous and tasteless compilation of video footage for the serious accident. There is creativity and then there is a lack of concern and grasping of the gravity of the seriousness of ...



