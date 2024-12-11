Understaffing is Governments responsibility says Minister of Justice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling acknowledged that it is her responsibility and collectively the responsibility of the government of St. Maarten for the short staffing affecting the Ministry of Justice. This was in response to questions posed by SMN News at the weekly Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday about how the ministry handles the short staffing, especially since the holiday season is approaching.

Tackling, who recently took office, said that the fact that the government is being told by its overseas partners that the government of St. Maarten needs to make more cuts to its budget is affecting the hiring process. She said it is not only the Ministry of Justice that has been affected, but all ministries are affected by the steep cuts that are crippling the government organization.

“It was not my intention to speak about the understaffing because I do not think I have the luxury to make excuses towards the people of this country. For me, that is not the people’s problem, but I must resolve it with the Minister of Finance to have a strong justice sector.” The Minister thanked the justice workers, whom she described as resilient because they always find ways, and what they can do with their manpower and budget is commendable.

