Unfinished business: financial management still a priority | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The General Audit Chamber submitted its report entitled “Retrospective: 10 years General Audit Chamber” to Parliament today. The report presents findings and conclusions about the most influential audits of the General Audit Chamber, from the past decade.

An analysis of the audits from the past reveals that on some topics, the Government’s financial management has improved, however, structural improvement is lacking. After 10 years, the General Audit Chamber concludes that there is inefficient spending of public funds, no improved compliance nor advancement of the quality of the financial statements.

Given the current economic situation, efficient spending is more important ...



