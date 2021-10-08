UNI.T978-UNSA Territorial strike: signing of a protocol to suspend the conflict. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- After three months of mobilization of the Territorial Union UNI.T978, a conflict suspension protocol was signed this Friday, October 8, 2021, between the President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Mr. Daniel Gibbs, and the UNI.T978 and UNSA Territoriaux unions, the latter having rallied during the strike notice of August 2.

This protocol, which provides for the implementation of concrete actions in favor of territorial agents, occupational health, and social relations within the institution, suspends a strike that has hampered the proper functioning of territorial public action. over the past thirteen weeks.

