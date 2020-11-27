UNICEF – Youth Advice St. Maarten, “My New World” project submits advices to Members of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Youths of the “My New World” project organized by UNICEF visited the House of Parliament to submit advice on the new world they would like to see.

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world. UNICEF the Netherlands supports youth throughout the Dutch Kingdom by making their opinions heard loud and clear.

Through the youth participation campaign “My New World”, UNICEF aims to ensure that opinions and ideas for actions by the young people in the Kingdom of the Netherlands are collected and ...



