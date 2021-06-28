Unilateral decision by presidium of parliament not condoned by the UD. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The UD party is not amused by the latest stunt by the presidium of parliament, so-called to improve the viewing quality of meetings of parliament.

By removing the live stream from the Facebook platform, the president of Parliament is taking away the opportunity for the population at large to interact in real-time with the members of parliament and with one another.

“This type of censorship is simply undemocratic and infringes on the fundamental right of freedom of expression.”

The ire of the UD is the result of a decision communicated to members of parliament by letter dated June 25, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37944-unilateral-decision-by-presidium-of-parliament-not-condoned-by-the-ud.html