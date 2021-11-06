United force to contest March 22nd Territorial Elections under the umbrella of Rassemblement Saint Martinois. | SMN NEWS

~ Mismanagement of Government funds and lack of Procurement brought on Higher Supervision --- Dr. Michel Petit.~

MARIGOT:-- Despite the roadblocks these past days on the French side of the island many people especially several men and women that were part of previous administrations and political parties managed to reach the Marigot waterfront on Saturday evening to witness the historic launch of the Rassemblement Saint Martinois( RSM). RSM will be contesting the March 2021 Territorial Elections.

Unique in its own way because the main members that made up the RSM are those that contested previous elections under other political ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39001-united-force-to-contest-march-22nd-territorial-elections-under-the-umbrella-of-rassemblement-saint-martinois.html