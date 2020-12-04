United Nations Rejects Dutch Decolonization of The Netherlands Antilles on Two Separate Occasions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prior to the United Nation's rejection of the Kingdom Charter in 1955 via UN Resolution 945X, the Netherlands' first attempt to decolonize the Netherlands Antilles was initially rejected in 1951. According to Steven Hillebrink, a Dutch national, who presented his Doctoral Thesis entitled "Political Decolonization and Self-Determination: A Case of the Netherlands Antilles and Aruba" to the University of Leiden in 2007, the Netherlands introduced the "Interimregelingen" (Interim Orders) in 1951 which "listed the areas of government for which the Netherlands remained responsible" and "established the principle that the Netherlands Antilles...were autonomous in all other affairs."

Shortly ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36301-united-nations-rejects-dutch-decolonization-of-the-netherlands-antilles-on-two-separate-occasions.html