UP Faction Presents Budget amendment 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The United Peoples Party Faction submitted a budget amendment and four motions on Friday as they continue to debate the 2022 budget. While there RMR has not given its approval for St. Maarten to submit a budget with a deficit it is expected that will be done in early February.

Below you will find the summary for the budget amendment: Strengthen the high councils and advisory bodies:

The Ombudsman, Council of Advice, General Audit Chamber, SER, and the National Security Service all receive an increase of up to 50,000 Nafl Each

The Ministry of VSA is given 200,000 to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39513-up-faction-presents-budget-amendment-2020.html