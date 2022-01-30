UP Party ‘goes digital’ to get community feedback. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG—The United People’s UP Party has launched three online polls to gauge the pulse of the public. UP is building various digital platforms and stepping up its use of technology to aid in its promise to deliver a new, cleaner, “more transparent” politics that engages all citizens and gets them involved in St. Maarten’s redevelopment.

When it comes to innovation and creativity, the UP Party continues to lead the way. The first three polls launched are SXM Business Owners Survey: HTTPS: www.bit.ly/UPP2022BusinessSurvey, UPP Anonymous National Anthem Poll: www.bit.ly/UPP2022-NationalAnthem and UPP Feedback form: www.bit.ly/uppfeedback. ...



