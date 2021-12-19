UPADTE – Irma Landfill Fire Brought Under Control | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) said on Sunday afternoon that as of 3.45 PM, the fire at the Irma Landfill was brought under control.

Personnel from the Fire Department as well as heavy equipment operators from the Ministry of VROMI mobilized the necessary equipment and firefighting resources to fight the landfill fire.

The Ministry of VROMI will continue to closely monitor the landfill for any possible flare-ups during the next few days.

The Ministry of VROMI would like to thank the Fire Department personnel as well as Team VROMI who ...



