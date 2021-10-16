Upcoming Caribbean Magazine Plus Short Story Contest 2021/2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After the success of the inaugural Caribbean Magazine Plus (CMP) Poetry Contest 2021, Arawak Media and CMP is coming back again this Friday to launch the CMP Short Story Competition to run until January 14, 2022.

Already we have a superstar in the literary field signed up to be the lead evaluator/judge of this year’s short story contest. None other than the talented, highly regarded, and very respected Dr Nicola Hunte, lecturer in English at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus has agreed to be the lead evaluator, bringing the contest the quality assurance it needed.

