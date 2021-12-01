Upcoming COCI election December 3rd 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry would like to remind the members of the business community of the upcoming COCI Elections for the Board of Directors.

We have two polling stations which are the Chamber of Commerce and the other being the Simpson Bay Public Service Center. Both will be open from 8.30 am until 12.00 pm.

The Election for the Small & Large Business sector seats shall be held on December 3rd, 2021.



