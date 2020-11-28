Upcoming joint controls between KPSM and Gendarmerie. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force together with the Gendarmerie will be conducting joint control during the upcoming weeks. The control will focus on motorbikes as well as suspected stolen vehicles.

Over the last few days, the police of Sint Maarten received information from the Gendarmerie that a group of French nationals is busy coordinating an illegal motorbike parade.

Management of KPSM was further informed by the French authorities that the organizers of this event do not have authorization or permit to organize this event or such events.

Conquests for participation in this event may lead to arrest according to ...



