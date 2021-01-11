Update : Arrest made in investigation whereby a young man died of injuries after being ill-treated in Cole-Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In connection with the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault which took place on December 7th, 2020, the personnel of the Detective Department arrested the suspect with the initials S.W. on December 24th, 2020, for his involvement in this case. He was later incarcerated pending further investigation.

During the investigation, the officers became aware that a second suspect should be involved in this case, where the victim with the initials J.C had lost his life after being severely ill-treated of Well-road. J.C. passed away on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, due to injuries sustained in this incident.

...



