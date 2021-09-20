UPDATE: Missing teen returns home. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that the teenager Shakira Shaquan BRYAN, has returned home safely.

Personnel of the Detective Department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication.

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

KPSM Press Release.



