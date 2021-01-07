Update on fatal traffic accident on A.J.C Brouwers Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police traffic department officers are still investigating the deadly accident which took place on A.J.C Brouwers Road, Wednesday, January 6 at about 2:30 pm. Two scooter riders collided and one of the victims lost his life.

According to the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the scooter’s riders were driving in opposite directions and simultaneously overtook vehicles on the A.J.C Brouwers’ Road causing a massive collision. The investigation further shows both persons were driving at such a high speed making it impossible for either of them to avoid a head-on collision.

The first victim with the initials ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36516-update-on-fatal-traffic-accident-on-a-j-c-brouwers-road.html