Updated Basket of goods in effect as of Monday August 1, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Following previous announcements of a new basket of goods, which increased from 12 to 72 items, the Ministry of TEATT hereby informs the public that the new basket will be going into effect on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The new basket, which is being regulated by Ministerial Regulation, allows for more flexible adjustments in the future. Revocation of the National decree containing general measures which regulate the current basket of 12 items, has been approved by the Council of Advice and is presently in the final stages of the revocation process.

The initial timeline to have the new basket ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40948-updated-basket-of-goods-in-effect-as-of-monday-august-1-2022.html