Urgent attention again sought for Saba’s financial situation. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba has once more sought urgent attention for its dire financial situation. The 2022 budget has a deficit of US $1 million and as long as the free allowance (“vrije uitkering”) is not increased, Saba will keep being confronted with structural shortages to finance the government’s operations.

On Tuesday, November 2, the Public Entity sent letters to Dutch caretaker State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops and the Permanent Committees for Kingdom Relations of the First and Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament to see a solution.

For the second year in a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38958-urgent-attention-again-sought-for-saba-s-financial-situation.html