Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning a proposal to request advice from the Council of Advice regarding the draft consensus Kingdom Law COHO, scheduled for today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Central Committee meeting today Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

By letter dated April 12, 2022, Members of the Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations (CKAIR) requested Parliament to approve that this letter containing questions regarding the draft Kingdom Law COHO be sent to the Council of Advice for advice; in accordance with article 14, paragraph 1, of the National Ordinance Council of Advice.

