Urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding discussion on Cybersecurity Challenges Facing Governments and Public Entities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Central Committee meeting on April 11, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. R. Richardson, Cyber Security Advisor will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation and discussion on Cybersecurity Challenges Facing Governments and Public Entities (IS/686/2021-2022 dated March 21, 2022)

