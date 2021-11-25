Urgent Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor of Parliament meeting with the Minister of VSA regarding the draft legislation increasing the ZV and OV wage limits. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor of Parliament will meet in an urgent session on November 26, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Omar E.C. Ottley will be present.

Upon the request of the Minister by letter to Parliament dated November 16, 2021, this urgent committee meeting was called for the Minister to present the draft legislation to increase the ZV and OV wage limits. The ...



