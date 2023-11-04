Urgent: Partial Road Closure on L.B. Scott Road for November 5th and 6th, 2023 due to Ongoing Road Work. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In connection with the essential roadwork being carried out by VROMI contractors, the Police Force of Sint Maarten regrets to inform the public of a partial road closure on L.B. Scott Road, commencing from the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Gladiola Road, on Saturday, November 5th and Sunday, November 6th, 2023.

