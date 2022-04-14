Urgent Public meeting of Parliament concerning advice to request advice from the Council of Advice regarding the draft consensus Kingdom Law COHO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting today Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 16.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Advice request advice Council of Advice regarding draft consensus Kingdom Law COHO (IS/780/2021-2022 dated April 12, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a



