Urgent Public meeting of Parliament concerning matters surrounding dismissals at the Princess Juliana International Airport and the situation regarding the Air Traffic Controllers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Friday, April 1, 2022.



The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication will be present.

The agenda point is:

Matters surrounding dismissals at the Princess Juliana International Airport and the situation regarding the Air Traffic Controllers

