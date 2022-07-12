Urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding advice of the Council of Advice concerning article 50, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Constitution. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 11.45 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Advice request advice Council of Advice regarding article 50, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Constitution

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

