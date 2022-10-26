Urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding ratification of the decision list of IPKO September 2022 and thank and relieve the chair of Parliament from her duties. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Ratification of the decision list of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) held from September 27-30, 2022 in the Hague, the Netherlands (IS/048/2022-2023 dated September 30, 2022)

3. Thank the Chair for her services thus far and relieve her from her duties (IS/026/2022-2023 dated September 20, 2022)



This agenda point was requested by MP ...



