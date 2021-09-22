Urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding the management of government long lease land by the government of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, and the Minister of Finance will be in attendance.



The agenda point is:

Management of government (long lease) land by the government of Sint Maarten (IS/016/2021-2022 dated September 15, 2021)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP C.A. Buncamper, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP A.E. Arrindell, ...



