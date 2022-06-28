Urgent Public meeting of Parliament regarding the tendering and awarding process of the garbage collection contracts. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 15.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) is requested to be present.

The agenda point is:

The Final Report of the Ombudsman regarding tendering and awarding process of the garbage collection contracts 2021-2026 (IS/1103/2021-2022 dated June 28, 2022)

Members of Parliament, M.D. Gumbs, C.T. Emmanuel, S.A. Wescot-Williams, and R.A. Peterson requested this meeting.

