Urgent Public meeting of Parliament scheduled for Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021. The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and The Minister of Finance will be present for this meeting.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the relations between the Netherlands and St. Maarten (IS/538/2020-2021 dated March 29, 2021)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs and MP R.A. Peterson

