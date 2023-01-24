Urgent Public meeting of Parliament with the Minister of Justice for discussion regarding the flow and managing of the inmates at the Pointe Blanche Prison | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on January 25, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion regarding the flow and managing of the inmates at the Pointe Blanche Prison (IS/363/2022-2023 dated January 19, 2023)

This meeting was requested by MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, and MP C.T. Emmanuel.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament.

Source: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42251-urgent-public-meeting-of-parliament-with-the-minister-of-justice-for-discussion-regarding-the-flow-and-managing-of-the-inmates-at-the-pointe-blanche-prison.html