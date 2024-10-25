Urgent Safety Advisory Regarding Repeated Oil Spills on Public Roads. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a safety advisory to the public regarding the repeated and hazardous oil spills observed on public roads. Officers have detected a significant oil spill along Sucker-garden Road, extending to the Belvedere area for the third time in the past month. This reckless behavior endangers both motorists and pedestrians, compromising road safety and potentially causing serious accidents.

