URSM extends a message of Hope & Compassion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On behalf of the board of the Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) and its members, I would like to wish the people of Sint Maarten a Happy Easter.



As we prepare to celebrate Easter with our family and friends, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the true meaning of the season. Easter marks the beginning of Hope for all who believe, that during the season of Lent we are all reminded of the importance to have mercy.



One of the characteristics I believe a leader of a political movement should have is the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40136-ursm-extends-a-message-of-hope-compassion.html