URSM launches weekly radio show. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- The Unified Resilient St.Maarten Movement (URSM) will be launching a weekly radio show on MIX 94.7FM.

The first radio show launches on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm.

Featured on the first radio show will be Leader of URSM Doctor Luc Mercelina.

"URSM is excited to launch this radio show which will help to raise the bar in discussing and addressing the issues affecting our people," remarked the URSM board.

The hour-long radio show will also proceed with highlights on URSM social media.

"The people of St.Maarten both locally and abroad are encouraged to tune ...



...



