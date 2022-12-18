URSM proposes a pro-active approach to apology and reparation talks with the Dutch. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---- Leader of the URSM (Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement) Dr. Luc Mercelina along with members of the party Chris Wever and Herbert “Prince” Martina outlined the position of the URSM during their live weekly Monday afternoon Table Talk Program.

Dr. Mercelina emphasized the importance of this historic opportunity to not only accept the Dutch Government’s apology for the manner in which the Netherlands benefitted from slavery in Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, BES Islands, and Suriname, but also to discuss, propose and agree on reparations that will actually impact the Sint Maarten society moving forward for generations to come. “I ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42040-ursm-proposes-a-pro-active-approach-to-apology-and-reparation-talks-with-the-dutch.html