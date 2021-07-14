US $45 Million in additional financing allocated to ERP-1. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries Lilia Burunciuc and NRPB Director Claret Connor on Tuesday afternoon signed a grant agreement allocating US $45 million in additional financing to the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP-1).

ERP-1 is one of the flagship projects of the Sint Maarten Recovery and Resilience Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the NRPB.

The signing took place in the presence of Sint Maarten Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs directly after a meeting with the Council of Ministers, World Bank representatives, and NRPB officials at ...



