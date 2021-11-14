US board calls for retraction of laws that cut workers income and benefits. | SMN NEWS

“It is forced suffering by a country upon its citizens”

PHILIPSBURG:--- The board of the United St. Maarten (US) party has called for the complete retraction of the three laws that regulate cuts to income and benefits, stressing that the government have failed in its basic obligations towards its people and are embarrassingly unable to motivate or defend the reason for the laws other than blaming the Netherlands.

“The only thing we know for sure is that our people are suffering and times are getting harder. It is unacceptable to us that a government that is supposed to ensure ...



...



