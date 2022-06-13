US Marines practice in Aruba. | SMN NEWS

US Marines will come to Aruba for training. On June 13th. the Caribbean Coastal Warrior 2022 training will start. In this annual training Marines of the United States, Marine Corps will be training together with Dutch Marines from the Marine Squadron Carib. The training lasts several weeks.

The military cooperation between the United States and The Netherlands is solid. The US Marines from the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion have yearly practices in Aruba as part of a bilateral training exchange. In addition, Dutch Marines from the Marine Squadron Carib practice yearly in the United States, during the Caribbean Urban Warrior ...



