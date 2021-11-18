US party board wishes MP Buncamper well. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The US party on Thursday wished MP Claudius Buncamper well in all his future endeavors after he broke from the party and declared himself an independent MP. The party board concurred with Buncamper that the split was amicable although the reasons outlined by the MP for the split lacked context and compels a response.

First and foremost, the party said it is proud of its position on independence for St. Maarten sooner rather than later. “Sooner, meaning in a responsible and planned approach, not later by the goal post being moved by others who do not want the country ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39083-us-party-board-wishes-mp-buncamper-well.html