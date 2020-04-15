USM Holds First-ever Virtual Town Hall Assembly. | SMN News

Pond Island: —-With an attendance of 78 students and instructors, the University of St. Martin (USM) held its first-ever virtual town hall assembly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The purpose of the said event was to provide an opportunity for the administration to receive feedback from the academic community on the temporary transition to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the electronic platform Zoom, popular among colleges and universities worldwide, participants were able to see each other, have their questions answered, express their appreciation for this alternative and share their concerns about the challenges to working and studying

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34501-usm-holds-first-ever-virtual-town-hall-assembly.html