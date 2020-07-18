USP calls government negligent, wants arrival protocols published. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— After what it termed “irresponsible decisions” taken by government, the board of the United St. Maarten Party (USP) on Friday called government negligent in safeguarding the safety and health of the people of St. Maarten.

The USP board called the government’s decision to not compel a negative PCR test for persons returning on a repatriation flight as the “height of negligence” especially with these travelers being repatriated from Florida, the foremost hotspot for Coronavirus infections in the US.

“Government knows full well that such a decision is tantamount to playing Russian roulette with the health and lives of the population

