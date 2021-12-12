USP: Clarification to be sought on proportional representation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The board of the United St. Maarten Party Party (USP) will seek further clarification into what it deems as a serious constitutional issue after both of its MP’s, Claudius Buncamper and Akeem Arrindell, declared themselves as independent members of Parliament, leaving the party with no representation in Parliament.

The board recently met with Dr. Julio Romney, Scholar of Comparative Government & Politics who has also publicly considered the latest developments as a constitutional crisis. The discussions between the US board and Romney centered on the analysis of proportional representation as detailed in the constitution and the electoral law. Both ...



...



