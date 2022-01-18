USP: Ferrier is the kettle and pot having a conversation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The United St. Maarten Party (USP) on Tuesday reacted to Michael Ferrier’s criticism of the party as “the proverbial kettle having a conversation with the pot, with both knowing each other well.” The party board asked the public to “consider the source of the criticism” and dismissed Ferrier as a condemned crook who for some reason is still seeking to be relevant on the political landscape of St. Maarten.

Ferrier, the board noted, with his history of shady business right up to dodging from paying almost NAf 1.3 million in owed land fees to the government of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39489-usp-ferrier-is-the-kettle-and-pot-having-a-conversation.html