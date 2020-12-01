USP MP sends letter to PM Jacobs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, Member of Parliament, (MP) Claudius Buncamper, of the United St. Maarten Party (USP) faction in parliament, sent a letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs addressing the local sub-contractors who were left without payment for works they carried out for MER Sint Maarten B.V., the company contracted by TELEM. “The local contractors have been left hanging with huge unpaid invoices”, MP Buncamper stated in his letter to the PM. Some of the local contractors have taken MER Sint Maarten to court and won their cases, but there are no assets and no money that can be seized ...



