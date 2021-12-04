USP not surprised by MP Arrindell, deficit in electoral structure persists. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The board of the United St. Maarten (US) party on Saturday said the announcement by MP Akeem Arrindell that he was breaking from the US was a plan monts in the making by the MP, and once again highlights the deficits in the country’s electoral structure.



The party board said it is unfortunate that MP’s do not have the same conviction to the truth as they have in their attempt to present a sympathetic picture to the public. The board said it is “not at all surprised” by the announcement since MP Arrindell threatened the board via letter in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39218-usp-not-surprised-by-mp-arrindell-deficit-in-electoral-structure-persists.html