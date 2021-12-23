USP questions the benefits of strategic Alliance with Schiphol. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- With the season and the projected increase in passenger arrivals to St. Maarten, the board of the United St. Maarten Party is concerned with the lack of measures in place to manage passenger experience and questions the much-talked-about benefits of the strategic Alliance with Schiphol Airport.

“After all, the CEO of PJIA Brian Mingo makes it a habit to highlight Schiphol’s level of expertise and experience as far surpassing our local capacity. So one would have expected that a strategic plan would be in place to address future growth and current passenger experience, instead of the reestablishment of a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39344-usp-questions-the-benefits-of-strategic-alliance-with-schiphol.html